Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Australia and Egypt in addition to her discussions with the leadership of OECD.

Sitharaman’s meetings on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank are part of her engagements with top financial leaders ahead of India’s G20 presidency next year.

Sitharaman in her meeting with J E Chalmers, Treasurer of Australia, discussed possible issues for India’s G20 Presidency, the finance ministry said.

Related Stories India has set a global benchmark in digitisation, says Nirmala Sitharaman She was interacting with students of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies READ NOW

The Finance Minister exchanged with UNDP Administrator A Steiner on Sustainable Finance. She highlighted the prime minister’s vision for sustainable ecosystems launched through the global initiative “Lifestyle for Environment” LiFE. This will also be in focus during India’s G20 Presidency.

The minister in her meeting with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann discussed India-OECD bilateral engagements and OECD’s support in India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the ministry tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman in discussion with OECD Secretary-General Mr. @MathiasCormann on the sidelines of IMF- WB #AnnualMeetings, in Washington DC, today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bRBpEdm6Am — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 12, 2022

A day earlier, Sitharaman met Rania Al Mashat, Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation of Arab.

They exchanged views on renewable energy in both countries. They underlined the importance of mobilising adequate resources for climate finance and agreed to cooperate closely for Egypt’s hosting of COP27 and the upcoming G20 Presidency.

Related Stories India calls for collective responsibility for preventing risks from aggravating: FM India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise “our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration” for a safe world READ NOW