Four renewable developers declared winners in SECI’s 1,200 MW wind power tender

Four renewable energy developers have been declared winners in the auctions for 1,200 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind power projects by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The winners in the e-reverse auction (eRA) conducted by SECI on Thursday included ReNew Naveen Urja, Green Infra Wind Energy, Anupavan Renewables and Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen.

SECI had invited bids to select developers for wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW).

The auctions were conducted through e-bidding followed by e-Reverse Auction process.

ReNew Naveen Urja, Green Infra Wind Energy, Anupavan Renewables quoted the lowest value at ₹2.69 per unit, while Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen quoted ₹2.7 per unit. The starting price was fixed at ₹3.05.

Auction outcome

As per the auction outcome, ReNew Naveen Urja has committed 300 MW, Sembcorp Green Infra’s subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy committed 180 MW while Anupavan Renewables committed 150 MW. Adani Group’s Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen committed the maximum 450 MW capacities of wind power generation. A query sent to Adani Group remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

SECI’s bid document dated May 25, 2021, stated that the identification of land, installation and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity, LTA and necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the wind power developers.

The projects shall be located at the locations chosen by the bidder or wind power developer at its own discretion of land cost, risk and responsibility, the bid document said.