Four renewable developers declared winners in SECI’s 1,200 MW wind power tender

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Four renewable energy developers have been declared winners in the auctions for 1,200 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind power projects by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The winners in the e-reverse auction (eRA) conducted by SECI on Thursday included ReNew Naveen Urja, Green Infra Wind Energy, Anupavan Renewables and Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen.
SECI had invited bids to select developers for wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW).
The auctions were conducted through e-bidding followed by e-Reverse Auction process.
ReNew Naveen Urja, Green Infra Wind Energy, Anupavan Renewables quoted the lowest value at ₹2.69 per unit, while Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen quoted ₹2.7 per unit. The starting price was fixed at ₹3.05.
As per the auction outcome, ReNew Naveen Urja has committed 300 MW, Sembcorp Green Infra’s subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy committed 180 MW while Anupavan Renewables committed 150 MW. Adani Group’s Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen committed the maximum 450 MW capacities of wind power generation. A query sent to Adani Group remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
SECI’s bid document dated May 25, 2021, stated that the identification of land, installation and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity, LTA and necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the wind power developers.
The projects shall be located at the locations chosen by the bidder or wind power developer at its own discretion of land cost, risk and responsibility, the bid document said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...