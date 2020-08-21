National

Fourteen hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

Reuters August 21 | Updated on August 21, 2020 Published on August 21, 2020

Fourteen people were hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh following an ammonia gas leak from a dairy unit, Reuters partner ANI reported early on Friday.

The gas leak has been contained at the dairy, according to the ANI report.

The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, killed 12 and led to the hospitalisation of hundreds.

dairy (industry)
industrial accident
Andhra Pradesh
