Freedom of expression should imbibe informed, uninterrupted discussions in Parliament: Om Birla

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker   -  Twitter/ @ombirlakota

Elected representatives serve as a link between the people and the government and their conduct should reflect their role as custodian of ideals, aspirations and trust of the nation said Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

He asserted that Parliamentary discourse resonated vibrancy and dynamism of our democracy and norms of freedom of expression should imbibe informed and uninterrupted discussions.

Thus parliamentary discussions should concur to established rules and norms.

Birla was speaking at the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

With the rising aspirations of the people, the responsibility of representatives has also increased, he added.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Capacity Building of Legislators for scrutinising Budgetary Proposals’, Birla said that Budget is a key instrument of government’s financial policy, and to have informed and meaningful discussions on the Budget, capacity building of legislators is crucial.

Referring to the Resolution passed during the 79th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India, Birla highlighted that the Conference has passed a few Resolutions, to comprehensively streamline the working of Parliament and legislatures, to ensure effective participation of legislators.

