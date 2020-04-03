Full salary for Telangana medical and police staff

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences?
Employees of the departments of medical and health and police have been exempted from the salary ‘deferments’ announced by the Telangana government. Employees of these departments will get full salary for the month of March, while their peers in other departments face graded ‘deferments’.
The exemptions have been made in consideration of their role in preventing the spread of the Covid pandemic.
While most of the regular employees in other departments received only 50 per cent of their salaries, Class IV employees faced a ‘deferment’ of 10 per cent. The pensioners were given 50 per cent less pension for the month of March.
The salaries of IAS, IPS and other Central services employees were cut by 60 per cent, while that of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs were cut by 75 per cent.
The State government announced ‘deferments’ owing to the slump in revenue receipts last month following the lockdown. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the State witnessed a shortfall of ₹12,000 crore in 15 days of shutdown last month.
It is estimated that the State saved about ₹1,500 crore through deferments.
