G20 Summit: PM Modi suggests new global index for post Covid-19 world

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a new global index for the post-Covid-19 world to the G20 group of countries comprising four key elements including creation of a talent pool, ensuring technology for all, providing transparency in governance and dealing with `Mother Earth’ with a spirit of trusteeship.
Based on these (key elements), the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, Modi said addressing the two-day virtual G20 Summit that began on Saturday. The 15th G20 Leaders’ Summit is chaired by Saudi Arabia and is attended by heads of state and government of the 19 member countries and representatives of the European Union and international organisations.
“Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the virtual summit,”Modi tweeted after his address.
“The PM underscored that in the past few decades, while there has been an emphasis on capital and finance, the time has come to focus on multi-skilling and re-skilling to create a vast human talent pool. This would not only enhance dignity of citizens but would make our citizens more resilient to face crises,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Modi called for greater transparency in governance systems to inspire citizens to deal with shared challenges and enhance their confidence. “He also said that dealing with environment and nature as trustees rather than owners will inspire us towards a holistic and healthy lifestyle, a principle whose benchmark could be a per capita carbon footprint,” the release added.
With ‘work from anywhere’ becoming a new normal in the post-Covid-19 world, the PM also suggested creation of a G20 Virtual Secretariat as a follow up and documentation repository.
Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge the world had faced since World War II, Modi called for decisive action by the G20, not limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but focussing on preserving planet Earth as people are trustees of humanity’s future.
The summit would continue on Sunday culminating in the adoption of the Leaders’ Declaration and with Saudi Arabia passing on the Presidency to Italy, the release added.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...