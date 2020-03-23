GHMC teams to locate, stamp, isolate those returned from overseas

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
As it locks down the State till March 31, the Telangana Government issued an Order on Sunday night directing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to form teams to track down those who have returned from abroad after March 1.
“There is a potential threat of persons (who have arrived from abroad) to transit the novel coronavirus. There is an immediate need to trace, track and enforce home quarantine,” Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, said in the Government Order (GO).
The special teams, which would comprise staffers from the Health Department, GHMC, and police departments, will identify the people in question, shift those with symptoms to isolation centres, collect samples and send them for testing.
All of them will be located, stamped and asked to stay home for 14 days. The teams will alert the neighbours and local self-help groups (SHGs) to keep them informed.
The GO asked the GHMC to collate the information, submit it to the government and work with the State Rapid Response Team (SRRT) to devise strategies to contain the spread of the virus.
It is estimated that about 20,000 people have returned from abroad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. The number could be much more if people landed at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai and drove down to the State via road.
Though there will be no fresh arrivals now as all international flights have been barred from entering the country, the State has decided to pin down those who arrived earlier, particularly after March 1.
As many as 11,000 such passengers have been identified and kept under home quarantine and isolation, wherever needed.
The Government has also launched a State-wide survey to identify those returned from abroad after March 1.
Tags: Hyderabad, Telangana, COVID-19, novel coronavirus, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), quarantine, isolation
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...