Give us an opportunity to live: Tarigami to Centre

Mohd. Yousuf Tarigami, a CPI(M) leader from Jammu and Kashmir, urged Centre to listen to the people of the state on the issue of abrogation of Article 370. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to the people, if he really intends to consider them as his own people.

Talking to reporters at the CPI(M) headquarters on Tuesday, he said the situation in the valley is not normal. The Supreme Court had allowed Tarigami to travel independently, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was under house arrest in Srinagar.

“We were told that there is normalcy. What will be the situation if internet is cut at least for one week in a city like Delhi? No business is functioning. Schools are closed. Shops are closed. Is this normalcy?” he asked.

“I appeal to people please give us an opportunity to live,” he said.