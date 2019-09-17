National

Give us an opportunity to live: Tarigami to Centre

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

Mohd. Yousuf Tarigami, a CPI(M) leader from Jammu and Kashmir, urged Centre to listen to the people of the state on the issue of abrogation of Article 370. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to the people, if he really intends to consider them as his own people.

Talking to reporters at the CPI(M) headquarters on Tuesday, he said the situation in the valley is not normal. The Supreme Court had allowed Tarigami to travel independently, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was under house arrest in Srinagar.

“We were told that there is normalcy. What will be the situation if internet is cut at least for one week in a city like Delhi? No business is functioning. Schools are closed. Shops are closed. Is this normalcy?” he asked.

“I appeal to people please give us an opportunity to live,” he said.

Tarigami thanked CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for relentlessly fighting for ensuring his survival and treatment. Yechury said the legal fight in the apex court to ensure normalcy in valley will continue. "We are grateful to the Supreme Court for allowing Tarigami to move on his free will," Yechury said.

