Go First starts direct flight connecting Surat with metros

Private airline, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) announced the launch of its direct flight connecting diamond city of Surat with Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata. This further strengthens Go First's regional connectivity.

The company's first flight G8 2202 was flagged off on Thursday from Surat at 1000 hours which landed at Delhi at 1145 hours.

The addition of the new station will further reinforce Go First’s robust network capacity and enhanced connectivity between Metros and Tier I cities, offering better choices for customers, a Go First statement said. The same day return flight will boost business and leisure, it said.

Connectivity

Surat will be connected to Bengaluru ( 1x daily) , Delhi ( 2x daily) and Kolkata (1x daily) with connections to/from Hyderabad, Siliguri, Patna, Srinagar, Guwahati, Jammu, Maldives, Lucknow and Ranchi.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said, "The addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but provides customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond. We will continue to grow, while sustaining optimum level of customer service and efficiency."

Go First has one of the youngest aircraft fleets globally with an average fleet age of 3.6 years, the statement said.