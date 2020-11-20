Goa Panchayats move SC to restart mining activities

About 26 Gram Panchayats of Goa had approached the Supreme Court for restating mining activities in the State. Mining in Goa was banned by the Supreme Court about 2.5 years ago, putting the livelihood of a major part of the population at risk.

In the wake of the humanitarian crisis due to the coronavirus in Goa, the panchayats have raised the issue and want to operationalise the mining industry in the State so that people can once again earn a stable income and work for a better future.

Sandeep Prabhu Pauskar, Sarpanch, Sanvordem Panchayat, Dharbandora taluka, said one-fifth of Goa’s population is dependent on mining.

“We are highly worried by the postponement of the allotted hearing dates and repeated issuance of new ones at the courts without any conclusive decisions being reached,” he added.

Immediate resumption of Goa’s mining industry is crucial to save the State’s economy and revive the livelihood of over three lakh people who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for survival.

“We hope that our plea is heard at the earliest by the Supreme Court as each passing days only makes the condition worst,” he added.

Surya Naik, Sarpanch, Rivona Panchayat, said mining has been a mainstay of the people of Goa since its inhabitants have been employed in mining and ancillary activities for at least six generations. The ban on mining activities for the past 32 months has had an debilitating impact on the local people and its economy in Gram Panchayats.

“We are praying for justice to be delivered swiftly as we have been suffering for many years,” he added.

“The repeated cry of the people to resume livelihood can yield results only with the supportive intervention of State and the Central government. We are requesting the decision-making authorities to understand our pangs and take conclusive decisions and steps,” he added.

