Government accelerating development of infra projects: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Union government is accelerating the development of infrastructure projects including health and wellness centres and medical colleges.

Addressing an event to dedicate various National Highway and road projects in Maharashtra to the nation through a video conference facility and laying the foundation stone for some, he said, “To give a boost to health infrastructure, wellness centres are being opened, new medical colleges are coming up. Digital systems are being boosted, new highways, waterways, metro lines and modern railway stations are coming up.”

He added that new airports and new air routes with massive networks are in the pipeline. Modi said that work on optical fiber networks in villages has gained speed. To speed up all schemes and achieve greater coordination, the government has started PM Gatishakti Master Plan.

The Prime Minister said the poor and middle class in the country is getting maximum benefits from the government welfare and infrastructure schemes.

Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among those present on the occasion.

True farmers unite society

Modi said that farmers connected to the ground drive the rural economy. “A real farmer unites the society, lives in the society and for the society.” As India celebrates 75 years of independence, farmers are the pivot of the country’s progress and the country is making progress keeping this in mind.

Road infra in Maharashtra

During the event, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over ₹1,180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than ₹6,690 crore and about ₹4,400 crore, respectively.