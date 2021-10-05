National

Government maintaining health infrastructure to tackle third wave: CM Thackeray

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 05, 2021

Affects other development programme budgets

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday said even as the second Covid-19 wave seems to be receding, the State government was maintaining the health infrastructure to face the third wave.

He was speaking in the State Legislature auditorium in Mumbai after inaugurating the training programme for elected members. Thackeray said, “It is said that the (second) wave has receded. This is the experience. We pray that there should not be a third wave. But prayers should be supported with efforts. But what should we do if the third wave hits the State? The government is spending on maintaining the infrastructure built during the last one-and-a-half year to avoid last-minute chaos”.

He said that generally, governments ignore health infrastructure, and the Covid-19 pandemic exposed unpreparedness to tackle the pandemic. “I am proud and I can assertively tell you that Maharashtra has built huge health infrastructure (during Covid-19 pandemic) which is unparalleled in the world,” said Thackeray.

CM said that the government was putting in a huge amount to maintain all the infrastructure which has affected other development programme budgets in the State.

