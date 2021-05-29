Govt discontinues Central allocation of Remdesivir to States, NPPA & CDSCO to monitor the availability

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
With the Government stepping in to increase the production of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of Covid-19, supply of the drug has surpassed its demand in the country and that’s why the Centre has decided to discontinue the Central allocation of Remdesivir. Meanwhile, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency (NPPA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have been directed to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers said Saturday.
“I am delighted to inform you that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just 3,3,00 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to 3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Mandaviya tweeted.
Mandaviya, further informed that the government has also ramped up the number of plants manufacturing Remdesivir from 20 to 60 plants within a month. Meanwhile, it has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement.
"We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States," Mandaviya added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...