Govt discontinues Central allocation of Remdesivir to States, NPPA & CDSCO to monitor the availability

With the Government stepping in to increase the production of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of Covid-19, supply of the drug has surpassed its demand in the country and that’s why the Centre has decided to discontinue the Central allocation of Remdesivir. Meanwhile, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency (NPPA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have been directed to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers said Saturday.

“I am delighted to inform you that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just 3,3,00 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to 3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Mandaviya, further informed that the government has also ramped up the number of plants manufacturing Remdesivir from 20 to 60 plants within a month. Meanwhile, it has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement.

"We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States," Mandaviya added.