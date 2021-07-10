Govt keen to make cooperatives more empowered: Amit Shah

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered, Union minister Amit Shah, who met some leading figures of the country's cooperative sector on Saturday, said.
The meeting came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reallocated the portfolios of his ministers in which Shah was given the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.
Those who met the Union home minister include chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India Dileep Sanghani, the chairman and the managing director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) B S Nakai and U S Awasthi respectively and chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijender Singh.
"Today met @ncuicoop Chairman Shri Dileep Sanghani ji, @IFFCO_PR Chairman Shri B S Nakai ji, Managing Director Shri U S Awasthi ji and @nafedindia Chairman Dr Bijendra Singh ji.
"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Officials said even though Shah has not yet assumed the charge of the ministry of cooperation, he has begun to meet people.
In the meeting, the minister asked cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO to work in the field of seed production using vacant land of 38,000 hectares as well as in organic farming, the NCUI said in a separate statement.
The minister also assured that the government is committed to strengthening the cooperative movement in the country, the benefits of which would go to the grass-root level cooperatives, it said.
Shah also assured the delegation that the same benefits and concessions given to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will be provided to primary agriculture cooperatives in the country for strengthening them, it added.
In the meeting, the minister desired that a conference with representatives of state-level cooperatives should be organized by NCUI, IFFCO and other cooperatives for discussing pertinent issues confronting the cooperative movement.
The delegation apprised the minister about the problems and challenges confronting the cooperative movement.
The government has recently carved out a new ministry for cooperation, which earlier was a small department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...