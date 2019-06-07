Government reaches out to Sonia Gandhi

Food that makes you ill
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
Ahead of the Parliament Session, the government reached out to the principal opposition party with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and two other ministers meeting Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi to seek her party’s cooperation for the smooth functioning of the session beginning June 17.
Sonia, on her part, is believed to have told the ministers that the Opposition, too, needs equal cooperation from the Treasury Benches.
‘Extremely cordial meet’
The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who is among the senior-most members of the Lok Sabha in the BJP, described his meeting with Sonia as “extremely cordial”. He, along with his colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, visited her residence at 10.00 am.
Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial. We sought her cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament. She said they (Opposition) also need cooperation from Treasury Benches. I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate,” Joshi said.
Ahead of the Parliament session, the Cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs is likely to meet on Friday evening at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence. Singh will head the meeting of the committee, whose members include Home Minister Amit Shah.
The first session of the 17 Lok Sabha will begin on June 17. The date was fixed with the summoning of the House and approved by the Union Cabinet. The Session is expected to conclude on July 26.
The Rajya Sabha will be convened on June 20. The President will be requested to address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament on June 20 at 11 am in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution.
The Speaker will be elected on June 19.. The Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5, 2019, at 11.00 am.
Joshi’s visit to Gandhi’s residence is part of the government’s exercise to reach out to the Opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said. Joshi also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s leader of House in the Lok Sabha TR Baalu.
Besides the presentation of the Budget, the government is planning to convert 10 new Ordinances into law, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq. The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government.
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
This year’s World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will focus on blood donation and universal access to safe blood ...
The government must analyse data and share insights to help patients make the right choice
Basic public health protocols in diagnosis, treatment and hygiene can help tackle Nipah and other illnesses ...
Do the groundwork and evaluate the policy thoroughly
Consumers are entitled to the benefits of GST rate reduction; make sure you know them
Inflation may force you to cut your lifestyle expenses and save more
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Repco Home Finance at current levels. The stock has ...
As parts of the country reel under a heat wave or are sucked dry by drought, all eyes are on the monsoon— the ...
Growing cynicism about hereditary privileges along with the fission and fusion of political parties driven by ...
Curiosity about human anatomy led the grand Renaissance collaboration of art and science
In the parched region — most of which is in the Godavari basin — the monsoon is a reluctant visitor
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...