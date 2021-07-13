Govt rejigs Cabinet Committees ahead of Monsoon session

With more than 40 members joining the Council of Ministers and many senior members leaving it, the Cabinet has reconstituted several of its important panels.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will continue to chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Cabinet Ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other members of the Cabinet like Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju have been co-opted to the panel.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan will be special invitees to the panel.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has also been reconstituted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to chair it. Apart from Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, new members Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Bhupender Yadav will find a place in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet Committee on Security will also be chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Apart from him, the Defence Minister, the Home Minister, the Finance Minister and the External Affairs Minister are members of it.