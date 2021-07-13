Govt rejigs Cabinet Committees ahead of Monsoon session

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
With more than 40 members joining the Council of Ministers and many senior members leaving it, the Cabinet has reconstituted several of its important panels.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will continue to chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Cabinet Ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other members of the Cabinet like Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju have been co-opted to the panel.
Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan will be special invitees to the panel.
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has also been reconstituted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to chair it. Apart from Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, new members Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Bhupender Yadav will find a place in the Cabinet.
The Cabinet Committee on Security will also be chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Apart from him, the Defence Minister, the Home Minister, the Finance Minister and the External Affairs Minister are members of it.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...