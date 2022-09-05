hamburger

National

Govt to rename Delhi’s Rajpath as ‘Kartavyapath’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated on: Sep 05, 2022
Rajpath, Delhi

Rajpath, Delhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

“NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath,” sources said.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during the British rule.

Published on September 05, 2022
monument and heritage site
Delhi
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you