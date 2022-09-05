Govt to rename Delhi’s Rajpath as ‘Kartavyapath’

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.
“NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath,” sources said.
"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.
Rajpath was known as Kingsway during the British rule.
Published on
September 05, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.