The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday evening invoked Stage-IV of the revised GRAP – ‘Severe+’ air quality (AQI above 450) after the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), in an emergency meeting, recommended it to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

Delhi’s daily average AQI clocked 441 at 4 pm and further rose to 457 at 7 pm on Sunday. In view of this AQI trend, owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee called an emergency meeting and decided to invoke the 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP across the entire NCR, effective 8 am on November 18, the CAQM said in an official statement.

The Sub-Committee took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index provided by the weather bureau (IMD) and other agencies. Stating that continuing unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speed, are the major causes for the sudden spike in AQI, the statement urged all the agencies involved to implement the restrictions under GRAP I to IV in right earnest.

The CAQM’s action plans under GRAP IV allow Delhi and State governments in the NCR to discontinue physical classes in all schools for classes VI–IX and class XI. Schools have already been asked to shift to online classes for classes up to V under GRAP III restrictions.

The CAQM order also said that NCR State governments and the Delhi government have to decide on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

Central government may take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in Central government offices, the CAQM said.

Further, “State governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers,” the statement said.

CAQM has also asked to stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services). But all LNG/CNG/Electric/BS-VI diesel trucks are permitted to enter Delhi.