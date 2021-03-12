Gujarat CM holds high-level meet as new cases surge

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
As the new Covid-19 cases started rising in recent weeks, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a high-level meeting of the core committee with top state officials to assess the situation in the State.
Gujarat reported 715 new cases in the past 24-hours with two deaths, one each in Surat and Ahmedabad.
The Chief Minister held video conference meeting with the chiefs of the Municipal Corporations of Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara.
Surat reported most number of new cases at 183, while 141 new cases were reported from Ahmedabad city and Vadodara city reported 91 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The Chief Minister reviewed the the preparedness for bed availability and Healthcare staff to prevent any crisis situation arising from the further surge in the new cases.
The number of active cases in the State has increased to to over 4000 while total death toll due to covid-19 has reached 4,420.
On vaccination, the Gujarat Health Department informed that about 23 lakh people have received the vaccines, of which 18.38 lakh have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 4.6 lakh people have taken the second jab of Covishield vaccine. On Friday, total 1.56 lakh people were administered the vaccine, of which about 1.10 lakh people were from general public aged above 60 years or above 45 with comorbidities. So far, there has been no serious adverse effect due to the vaccine.
