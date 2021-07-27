Gujarat Government to offer aid to children who have lost one parent to Covid-19

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Gujarat government is planning to provide financial aid of ₹2,000 monthly to children who have lost one parent to Covid-19. This will be an extension of an existing scheme that covers kids left orphaned by the devastating virus.
The new scheme is expected to benefit over 4,000 children in the State who have lost one parent to Covid-19. A formal announcement of the scheme will happen early next month, when Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will make payments to the beneficiary children through the direct benefit transfer (DBT). District Collectors have been asked to make arrangements to facilitate bank account opening for such children.
In May, the State government had launched a scheme for orphaned kids named — Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana — announcing financial assistance of ₹4,000 per month. Initially, the age limit was fixed at 18 years, but this was later raised to 21.
Rupani, while making the announcement in May, had stated that the scheme, besides providing financial aid, would also cover their education, food security, health, skill development and foreign education assistance. Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Government of Gujarat, told BusinessLine that that the government was actively considering expanding the coverage of the existing scheme for those kids who have lost one earning parent to Covid-19. According to the government estimates, till now there are about 750 kids who have lost both parents.
Other States, too, have announced similar schemes. Madhya Pradesh was, in fact, the first to announce financial assistance for orphaned kids earmarking ₹5,000 per month for them as early as in the second week of May.
Maharashtra announced one-time Covid-19 aid for orphaned children with a fixed deposit of ₹5 lakh per child. The scheme covers all below 18 years of age. The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced ₹4,000 monthly aid for orphaned kids, besides offering free education for them in the government school network.
