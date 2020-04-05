Gujarat reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has jumped to 122 with 14 new patients being reported from the State, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 14 new cases, 10 have a direct or indirect link to the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the total cases in the state, 72 are of local transmission, 33 patients have foreign travel history and 17 have inter-state travel history, she said. So far, 17 patients have been discharged after recovery, she said.

The State has also reported another death, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 11. A 61-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Surat on Sunday. “The woman was admitted to hospital on Saturday in a condition where it was difficult to save her,” Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

On Saturday, a 67-year-old woman died at hospital in Ahmedabad, while on Friday, two coronavirus patients succumbed, including a 78-year-old man in Vadodara and a 67- year-old man in Ahmedabad