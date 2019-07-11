Gujarat to set up 200 sq km firing range at Dholera SIR

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Gujarat government is working on the Indian Army’s request, to set up a large 200-square kilometers of multi-weapon firing range, at Dholera Smart City - about 100 kilometers from Ahmedabad.
Jai Prakash Shivahare, Managing Director of Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) stated that the said firing range will be built at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) on a land area of about 200 square kilometres (sq km). The range will primarily be used by Indian Army and Indian Air Force, but will also be open for private players for testing their defence products.
"The Indian Army has been looking for a firing range. Also, we have received inquiries from defence manufacturing players such as Baba Kalyani Group for the same. Based on their requirement for a firing range with 25 kilometers length and five kilometers width, we have identified a land area in Dholera SIR," Shivahare said here on the sidelines of the second Gujarat Aviation Conclave 2019 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday.
He said that once the firing range is operational, it would help attract other defence manufacturing investments in the Dholera region.
The project has received an in-principle approval from the concerned authorities including the state government.
The identified land for the firing range includes government-owned land as well as some private land too. "We will compensate the private owners for the acquisition of the land. The firing range will be close to the coastline in the Gulf of Cambay,” he commented.
According to Shivahare, there are currently only a few firing ranges available in the country to test the defence products. These include Devlali near Nashik in Maharashtra, Pokhran in Rajasthan, Balasore in Odisha, Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Ichchapore in West Bengal among others for testing various categories of weapons and ammunition.
Initially, the Government was considering two sites - Kutch and Dholera - for the firing range. But eventually, the authorities had selected Dholera.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...