Gulab cyclone: AP to expedite relief measures, announces ₹5-lakh ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Monday directed the officials to expedite relief measures in Gulab-cyclone affected areas and also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of deceased.
In a review meeting with district collectors and other officials held in Amaravati on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to restore power as soon as the rains subside and to monitor the situation every 30 minutes.
He announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹1,000 to each family while returning home from relief camps.
The Chief Minister directed the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people and ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps along with proper medical care and safe drinking water.
He instructed the authorities to set up more relief camps depending on the need in flood prone areas to supply clean drinking water through tankers as water sources could be contaminated due to rains.
A report should be prepared estimating crop damage in a ‘generous’ manner and immediate relief should be provided to farmers, he said.
The officials should be on high alert as there could be flash floods in view of heavy rains in Odisha. Those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali should be shifted to the relief camps, the Chief Minister added.
According to Chief Secretary, Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, the winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 km/hr in some areas. Though some trees were uprooted, they were cleared immediately and all highways were clear without any traffic hassles.
