Contrary to the exit polls results that were unanimous in projecting a clear sweep to Congress, the BJP was leading on 48 seats in Haryana, crossing the half way mark to form the government for the third time in state.

Though these are early trends, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) posts till 10.20 am, the BJP was ahead in 48 seats forcing the Congress to hold back celebrations as the opposition party is projected to be leading in 34 assembly constituencies.

Since the counting began at 8 am, the trends have been dramatic as first the swing was in favour of Congress and subsequently BJP regained the ground to stay ahead in the polls for 90 member assembly. The half-way mark is 46.

“I am still positive that trend will change and Congress going to win majority,” party MP from the state Kumari Shelja said.

BJP Haryana Chief Minister Nayab SIngh Saini was leading in the Ladwa constituency. Similarly, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress at the last moment, is leading from Julana seat in Haryana.

“We have done a lot of development work in the past 10 years. The kind of system set up by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will continue to bring benefits for Haryana for a long time. It is our responsibility to take this good work forward,” Saini told reporters in the morning.

He took over as the chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar in March to offset the anti-incumbency against the state BJP regime ahead of Lok Sabha elections. But, the move was too late as the BJP won only 5 of 10 Lok Seats in the general elections, while the remaining 5 went to Congress.

Haryana had witnessed a voter turnout of 67.9 per cent in assembly elections which was higher than 64.8 per cent recorded in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. The higher turnout was interpreted as a vote for change against the two decade long BJP rule in the Jat dominated state.

A news television channel said that an aggregate of seven exit polls predicted that the Congress will win 55 seats, 10 more than the halfway mark of 45, while the BJP will emerge victorious in 26. But the early trends seem to defy that so far.