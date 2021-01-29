Have vaccine doubts? Get them cleared here

Content creators mean business
Healthcare mobile app Qural has launched a window to its users, providing a one-stop information point on Covid-19 vaccination. My Vaccine and Vaccine Monitor — the two features that it launched today — will address all the doubts and questions that are in the minds of people about Covid-19 vaccination.
“The app will help users keep track of the side-effects of the vaccine after they receive their first and second vaccine doses. The new feature also proactively sends alerts and reminders to users to keep track of their vaccination,” Raghu Vir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saince Inc, which promotes the app venture, said.
“We have done extensive scientific research and created an algorithm based on current guidelines from the Government of India. We can change the model by aligning closely with the Government directives to help citizens and spread awareness of inoculation,” he said.
Qural helps patients, physicians, pharmacies, and labs interconnect with one other. With an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) component inbuilt, the app helps doctors manage patient charts and document patient care, he said.
