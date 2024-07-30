Incessant heavy rains in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Tuesday affected vehicular movement in some major stretches in the region and also affected normal life.

A landslip at Doddathappale village in Hassan district in Karnataka on Tuesday impacted vehicular movement between Mangaluru and Bengaluru on the Shirady ghat stretch of National Highway no. 75, which is the major link between the two places. Three vehicles, including a car and a gas tanker, were stuck in the mud due to the landslip.

A landslip on the night of July 29 near Harle estate in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district swept away a portion of the road. This road was serving as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, MP Mullai Muhilan, has asked people not to travel on this stretch until further notice.

There is no railway connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru now due to a landslip between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Shirady of the railway line a few days ago. A press release by South Western Railway said the restoration of the track at the location between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations is progressing despite challenging weather conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, vehicular movement from Mangaluru to Madikeri was affected by the landslip in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Police said that the part of debris on this stretch was cleared by evening. All debris will have to be removed for the two-way traffic movement between Mangaluru and Madikeri, they said.

Madikeri is another route that connects Mangaluru with Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Nethravathi River in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district breached the danger level of 8.5 metres to touch 9.3 metres on Tuesday. Water from the river entered several low-lying areas and some shops in Bantwal town of Dakshina Kannada district.

All the gates of the Thumbe vented dam in Dakshina Kannada district have been kept open due to the heavy water inflow. This dam meets the water requirements of Mangaluru city.

