High Court directs J&K Government to submit a report on internet facility in J&K, Ladakh

The High Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit a report regarding lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh within the next ten days, according to media reports.

The decision was made following Public Interest Litigations related to battling Covid-19 in the Union Territories. Hearing the PILs through video conferencing owing to the current situation, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Rajesh Oswal directed the authorities regarding measures to be taken by the Government in the battle against the Covid-19 disease and other related matters, the report said.

In regard to the matter related to the lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh, the Court directed the Secretary, Home Department of J&K and Ladakh to file the report on the same by the next date of hearing on April 27.

The government on Wednesday extended the ban periodically citing that it “did not hinder” Covid-19 control measures. The region had faced a ban on 4G internet service for 254 days since August 5 last year after the abrogation of Article 370.

At least two petitions demanding restoration of 4G internet in the UTs have been filed in the Supreme Court, the report said.

“Taking note of misuse of social media applications in terror activities as also in adversely impacting public order, it is apparent that there is need for continuation of the speed restrictions on mobile internet services,” Principal Secretary to the government Shaleen Kabra said in an official order on the extension of the ban passed on Wednesday.

The latest extension of the ban on high-speed mobile internet in the region also ends on April 27.