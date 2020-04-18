High Court directs J&K Government to submit a report on internet facility in J&K, Ladakh

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The High Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit a report regarding lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh within the next ten days, according to media reports.
The decision was made following Public Interest Litigations related to battling Covid-19 in the Union Territories. Hearing the PILs through video conferencing owing to the current situation, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Rajesh Oswal directed the authorities regarding measures to be taken by the Government in the battle against the Covid-19 disease and other related matters, the report said.
In regard to the matter related to the lack of “efficient” internet facility in J&K and Ladakh, the Court directed the Secretary, Home Department of J&K and Ladakh to file the report on the same by the next date of hearing on April 27.
The government on Wednesday extended the ban periodically citing that it “did not hinder” Covid-19 control measures. The region had faced a ban on 4G internet service for 254 days since August 5 last year after the abrogation of Article 370.
At least two petitions demanding restoration of 4G internet in the UTs have been filed in the Supreme Court, the report said.
“Taking note of misuse of social media applications in terror activities as also in adversely impacting public order, it is apparent that there is need for continuation of the speed restrictions on mobile internet services,” Principal Secretary to the government Shaleen Kabra said in an official order on the extension of the ban passed on Wednesday.
The latest extension of the ban on high-speed mobile internet in the region also ends on April 27.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...