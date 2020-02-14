National

Housing ministry gives conveyance deed to 34 residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday gave conveyance deed to around 34 people living in unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi taking the total number to 151.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified the regulations on October 29th on conferment/recognition of ownership/mortgage rights to residents of UCs in Delhi.

For this work, DDA has been authorized as the nodal agency.

