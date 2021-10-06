Hybrid model of working here to stay, says IT leader Gundala

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The ‘hybrid’ model of working will be followed for a long time, and employees, including freshers, need to adapt to the new culture, according to Kishore Gundala, an SAP Specialist and IT Leader, and author of the book 'The Nicest Folks On The Top Floor.'
In countries such as India and the US, the Covid pandemic threat is receding as vaccination is kicking in, and people can start their lives again. The ‘hybrid’ model is going to be more popular going forward, wherein one can work a few days remotely and a few days onsite, so that the work can go on without any interruption.
Both employers and employees need to be ready with the hybrid model, he said during a webinar on 'How to succeed in today’s corporate world' in a one-on-one session with Krithika Ramani, Head - Digital & Brand Communications at SRMTech, which hosted the webinar in association with TECHPACT. BusinessLine was the media partner.
With Covid, there are a lot more opportunities for freshers and employees to change careers, and a lot more dynamics in the market. If somebody is in a remote location, it is very hard to present himself/ herself because you are not going to be present in person. One needs to keep this in mind, he said.
To all the freshers working in remote locations, Gundala suggested that they work a little harder; dress up properly for video meetings and treat business hours as business hours. Always have short-term and long-term goals, and accordingly find a mentor to achieve that, he said.
It is a great time for employees as people have started realising that work can be done from anywhere, and employees should make use of all the opportunities, he said.
A design thinking enthusiast, a filmmaker in the Indian/ Tollywood industry, Gundala said the top qualities expected of freshers/employees include speaking up; innovation; team player and networking. Have a mentor outside the department or outside the company as it is important for growth, he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...