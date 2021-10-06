Hybrid model of working here to stay, says IT leader Gundala

The ‘hybrid’ model of working will be followed for a long time, and employees, including freshers, need to adapt to the new culture, according to Kishore Gundala, an SAP Specialist and IT Leader, and author of the book 'The Nicest Folks On The Top Floor.'

In countries such as India and the US, the Covid pandemic threat is receding as vaccination is kicking in, and people can start their lives again. The ‘hybrid’ model is going to be more popular going forward, wherein one can work a few days remotely and a few days onsite, so that the work can go on without any interruption.

Both employers and employees need to be ready with the hybrid model, he said during a webinar on 'How to succeed in today’s corporate world' in a one-on-one session with Krithika Ramani, Head - Digital & Brand Communications at SRMTech, which hosted the webinar in association with TECHPACT. BusinessLine was the media partner.

With Covid, there are a lot more opportunities for freshers and employees to change careers, and a lot more dynamics in the market. If somebody is in a remote location, it is very hard to present himself/ herself because you are not going to be present in person. One needs to keep this in mind, he said.

To all the freshers working in remote locations, Gundala suggested that they work a little harder; dress up properly for video meetings and treat business hours as business hours. Always have short-term and long-term goals, and accordingly find a mentor to achieve that, he said.

It is a great time for employees as people have started realising that work can be done from anywhere, and employees should make use of all the opportunities, he said.

A design thinking enthusiast, a filmmaker in the Indian/ Tollywood industry, Gundala said the top qualities expected of freshers/employees include speaking up; innovation; team player and networking. Have a mentor outside the department or outside the company as it is important for growth, he added.