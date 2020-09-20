Hyderabad Airport achieves ‘ACI Airport Health Accreditation’ for safe travel

Hyderabad International Airport has achieved the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) that indicates the airport’s preparedness with various healthcare and safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accreditation is the outcome of the rigorous assessment of Hyderabad International Airport on the alignment of its health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) Recommendations along with industry best practices. Hyderabad is among the first airports in Asia Pacific region to have received this coveted accreditation, a GMR statement claimed.

The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the Airport for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas The assessment also captured the initiatives that airport took for safety and well-being of employees and stakeholders.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “ACI Airport Health Accreditation emboldens our commitment and consistent drive towards the safety of passengers and entire airport community. This has been a collaborative effort.”

The Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) Programme was launched by ACI in July 2020, to assess the new health measures and procedures adopted by airports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.