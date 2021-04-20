Hyderabad Metro Rail advisory

Following the night curfew imposed by the Telangana government from April 20 to 30, Hyderabad Metro Rail’s last service will be at 7.45 pm from all terminal stations.

The first train will start as usual at 06:30 hrs. Passengers are advised to take note of this and plan their travels accordingly.

For everyone’s safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, informed in press statement.