National

Hyderabad software body to hold BizSummit on April 9

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 01, 2021

To discuss IT industry challenges post pandemic

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will organise the second edition of BizSummit 2021 on April 9.

To be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the conference would deliberate on the topic ‘Expanding Growth Horizons in the new Normal’.

“The summit will focus on the emerging opportunity landscape and the impact of the pandemic on mid and small enterprises,” HYSEA President, Bharani K Aroll, said.

“In a changing global business atmosphere, there are newer ways of identifying and client acquisition. The summit will discuss these emerging ways of business development,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

It would have round tables to discuss transformational changes, including new IT service delivery models, and new processes and tools, that have merged during the pandemic, he said.

Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, will deliver the keynote address.

Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant Technology India, will be the Chief Guest.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of cloud services company CtrlS and Cloud4C, will deliver a talk on ‘Hyper scaling and Reaching the next Orbit’.

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

events
software and games
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.