Hyderabad software body to hold BizSummit on April 9

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will organise the second edition of BizSummit 2021 on April 9.

To be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the conference would deliberate on the topic ‘Expanding Growth Horizons in the new Normal’.

“The summit will focus on the emerging opportunity landscape and the impact of the pandemic on mid and small enterprises,” HYSEA President, Bharani K Aroll, said.

“In a changing global business atmosphere, there are newer ways of identifying and client acquisition. The summit will discuss these emerging ways of business development,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

It would have round tables to discuss transformational changes, including new IT service delivery models, and new processes and tools, that have merged during the pandemic, he said.

Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, will deliver the keynote address.

Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant Technology India, will be the Chief Guest.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of cloud services company CtrlS and Cloud4C, will deliver a talk on ‘Hyper scaling and Reaching the next Orbit’.