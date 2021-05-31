IBF forms industry regulatory body for OTT content under new IT rule

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), which is soon going to be renamed as Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), the industry body of broadcasters and OTT operators, has today announced the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Vikramjit Sen as the Chairman, along with six other eminent industry members for the newly formed Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC).
In March, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had notified the new rules under which OTT players and digital news publishers had to set up a grievance redressal mechanism and furnish necessary information to the government.
According to the code of ethics, OTT players will need to self-classify content on their platforms according to five age-based categories. These include U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). They are required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age-verification mechanisms for content classified as “A”.
The council set up by IBF includes national award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani; Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Group; prominent artist, filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; and creative writer and innovative director, Tigmanshu Dhulia. The other two members from the OCCPs include Ashok Nambisan, General Counsel, Sony Pictures Pvt. Ltd, and Mihir Rale, Chief Regional Counsel, Star and Disney India.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also announced the formation of the Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC). The DPCGC will have an OCCP Council composed of publishers of OCC as members and an independent Grievance Redressal Board GRB — consisting of a chairperson and six members.
The GRB will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge and the members would comprise eminent persons from the media and entertainment industry, experts from various fields including child rights, minority rights, and media law. So far, IAMAI has received confirmation from 10 publishers, including Alt Balaji, Amazon Prime Video, Arha Media, Firework, Hoichoi, Hungama, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Netflix, and Shemaroo.
