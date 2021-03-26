India has so far vaccinated 55 million people against Covid-19

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India crosses the 55 million mark on Thursday after vaccinating 23,58,731 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 5,55,04,440, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on March 26 at 8.00 IST Friday.
The first dose of the vaccine was received by 21,54,934 people. While 2,03,797 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 4,70,01,472 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 85,02,968 people.
Also read: At 53,476 daily Covid cases highest since late October last year
Maharashtra is leading the first dose inoculation drive as it has inoculated 45,41,032 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 43,87,817 and Uttar Pradesh at 41,21,612.
As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 9,00,996 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 6,87,865 and Rajasthan at 6,69,692 vaccinations.
Maharashtra emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 52,28,897 people. Rajasthan comes second with 50,57,509, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 50,22,608.
Also read: Maharashtra ramps up Covid vaccine dosage capacity
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed 11.8 million mark, with 160,9838 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 3,95,192.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...