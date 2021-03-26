India has so far vaccinated 55 million people against Covid-19

India crosses the 55 million mark on Thursday after vaccinating 23,58,731 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 5,55,04,440, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on March 26 at 8.00 IST Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 21,54,934 people. While 2,03,797 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 4,70,01,472 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 85,02,968 people.

Maharashtra is leading the first dose inoculation drive as it has inoculated 45,41,032 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 43,87,817 and Uttar Pradesh at 41,21,612.

As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 9,00,996 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 6,87,865 and Rajasthan at 6,69,692 vaccinations.

Maharashtra emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 52,28,897 people. Rajasthan comes second with 50,57,509, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 50,22,608.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed 11.8 million mark, with 160,9838 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 3,95,192.