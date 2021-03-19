India inoculates 22 lakh people against Covid-19 in a day

India touched the 39 million mark on Thursday after inoculating 22,02,861 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 3,93,39,817, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 18,32,287 people, while 3,70,574 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 3,24,26,230 people, while the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 69,13,587 people.

Maharashtra is leading the first dose vaccination drive, having vaccinated 32,80,955 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 31,31,450 and Uttar Pradesh at 29,12,986.

As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 7,55,959 vaccinations. This is followed by Rajasthan at 6,07,287 and Gujarat at 5,75,732.

Maharashtra has emerged as the leader, having administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 38,04,142 people. Rajasthan comes second with 37,38,737, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 36,68,945.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.5 million mark, with 1,59,216 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 2,52,364.