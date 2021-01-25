India records 131 more Covid-19 deaths, 13,203 cases

Content creators mean business
India recorded the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in over eight months with 131 more deaths being recorded, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 more infections. There are 1,84,182 active cases, which is 1.73 per cent of the caseload and it remained below two lakh for the sixth consecutive day, according to the ministry data.
Also read: Covid-19: India records 14,849 fresh cases, 155 more fatalities
As many as 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 96.83 per cent,.
The fatality rate rose to 1.4 per cent and 131 more deaths include 45 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, nine from Delhi and eight each from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,53,470 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 50,785 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,316 in Tamil Nadu, 12,197 in Karnataka, 10,808 in Delhi, 10,115 in West Bengal, 8,617 in Uttar Pradesh and 7,147 in Andhra Pradesh.
According to the ICMR, 19.23 crore tests have been conducted so far with 5,70,246 samples being tested on Sunday.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that statewide distribution of figures was subject to further verification and reconciliation.
