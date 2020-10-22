India removes export ban on NBR gloves

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
The government has removed export ban on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) gloves, used for protection against the Covid-19 virus, and has put it on the restricted items list.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a notification on Thursday, amended the one issued on August 25, 2020, by removing NBR gloves from the prohibited category and placing it in the restricted category.
This would mean that manufacturers or traders will be now be allowed to export the item to other countries but only under under government supervision and permission.
The decision has been taken following representations made by the medical device industry in India that there is enough manufacturing taking place in the country to allow surplus for exports.
Earlier this month, the government removed restrictions on exports of N-95 masks making all types of masks freely exportable. In August this year, the DGFT had removed export restrictions on medical coveralls.
