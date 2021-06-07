India reports 1 lakh cases; lowest in 61 days

India’s daily Covid-19 cases hit its lowest in 61 days at 1,00,636 on Monday. This is also the 11th straight day when the country reported less than two lakh cases, as per the Health Ministry data. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM stood at 2,427 with the cumulative death toll at 3,49,186. Cumulatively, India reported 2,89,09,975 cases, of which total active cases were 1,401,609 and those who recovered stood at 2,71,59,180.

India’s daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber daily fresh cases for the 25th consecutive day; 1,74,399 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, 73,763 more than the daily new cases. Now, the overall recovery rate stands at 93.94 per cent, which is showing an increasing trend.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,87,589 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 36,63,34,111 tests so far. There is also a continued decline in case positivity; the daily positivity rate stands at 6.34 per cent on Monday and it has remained less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days now.

It is to be noted that India has administered 23,27,86,482 vaccine shots so far with 13,90,916 doses given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 AM. In the phase 3 inoculation which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 2,86,18,514 beneficiaries have received their first doses while 1,68,302 got their second doses in the last 24 hours till 7:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.