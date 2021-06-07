India reports 1 lakh cases; lowest in 61 days

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
India’s daily Covid-19 cases hit its lowest in 61 days at 1,00,636 on Monday. This is also the 11th straight day when the country reported less than two lakh cases, as per the Health Ministry data. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM stood at 2,427 with the cumulative death toll at 3,49,186. Cumulatively, India reported 2,89,09,975 cases, of which total active cases were 1,401,609 and those who recovered stood at 2,71,59,180.
India’s daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber daily fresh cases for the 25th consecutive day; 1,74,399 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, 73,763 more than the daily new cases. Now, the overall recovery rate stands at 93.94 per cent, which is showing an increasing trend.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,87,589 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 36,63,34,111 tests so far. There is also a continued decline in case positivity; the daily positivity rate stands at 6.34 per cent on Monday and it has remained less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days now.
It is to be noted that India has administered 23,27,86,482 vaccine shots so far with 13,90,916 doses given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 AM. In the phase 3 inoculation which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 2,86,18,514 beneficiaries have received their first doses while 1,68,302 got their second doses in the last 24 hours till 7:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...