India reports 18,987 Covid-19 cases, 226 deaths on Thursday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India reported 18,987 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 226 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s cases of 15,823. The States/UTs are continuing with the trend of recording less than 50,000 daily new cases for 109 consecutive days.
It is to be noted that the vaccination numbers dipped on Thursday, with the country administering only 28.5 lakh vaccine doses, aggregating to 97 crore vaccine doses provided since the inoculation drive began in January.
In addition, the active caseload stood at 2,06,586, which was the lowest in 215 days. The infections constituted 0.61 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Besides this, 13,01,083 tests were conducted during the previous day, and with this the country has so far conducted over 58.76 crore cumulative tests.
Further, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent, remaining less than 3 per cent for the last 111 days, and the daily positivity rate reported to be at 1.46 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 45 days and below 5 per cent for 128 consecutive days.
The recovery of 19,808 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the pandemic began to 3,33,62,709. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.07 per cent and it was at its highest peak since March 2020.
In addition, the Government also informed on Thursday that more than 98.88 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. Also, more than 8.89 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(1,067)
19,808
246
18,987
Till Now
2,06,586
33362709
451435
3,40,20,730
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Thursday
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...