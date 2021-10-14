India reports 18,987 Covid-19 cases, 226 deaths on Thursday

India reported 18,987 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 226 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally higher than the previous day’s cases of 15,823. The States/UTs are continuing with the trend of recording less than 50,000 daily new cases for 109 consecutive days.

It is to be noted that the vaccination numbers dipped on Thursday, with the country administering only 28.5 lakh vaccine doses, aggregating to 97 crore vaccine doses provided since the inoculation drive began in January.

In addition, the active caseload stood at 2,06,586, which was the lowest in 215 days. The infections constituted 0.61 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Besides this, 13,01,083 tests were conducted during the previous day, and with this the country has so far conducted over 58.76 crore cumulative tests.

Further, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent, remaining less than 3 per cent for the last 111 days, and the daily positivity rate reported to be at 1.46 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 45 days and below 5 per cent for 128 consecutive days.

The recovery of 19,808 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the pandemic began to 3,33,62,709. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.07 per cent and it was at its highest peak since March 2020.

In addition, the Government also informed on Thursday that more than 98.88 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. Also, more than 8.89 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(1,067) 19,808 246 18,987 Till Now 2,06,586 33362709 451435 3,40,20,730

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Thursday