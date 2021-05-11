India reports 3.89 lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday; death toll 3,876

India reported 3,89,974 Covid-19 daily cases and 3,876 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 am Tuesday. Cumulatively, the Covid cases stood at 2,29,92,517, of which active cases were 37,15,521, while 19,027,304 patients recovered. The cumulative death toll was 2,49,992, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India has administered 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in January, with 25,03,756 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am . Among the 18-44 age group, 5,18,479 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccination under the government’s phase 3 inoculation drive in the previous day till 8:00 pm and cumulatively 25,52,843 people got the shots across 30 States since it started on May 1. Meanwhile, 18,50,110 Covid tests were conducted the previous day.

It is to be noted that as per the government, it has so far provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs for free of which the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses, as per the data available till 8:00 am. In the meantime, more than 90 lakh Covid vaccine shots are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it said in a statement.