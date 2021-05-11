India reports 3.89 lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday; death toll 3,876

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
India reported 3,89,974 Covid-19 daily cases and 3,876 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 am Tuesday. Cumulatively, the Covid cases stood at 2,29,92,517, of which active cases were 37,15,521, while 19,027,304 patients recovered. The cumulative death toll was 2,49,992, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
India has administered 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began in January, with 25,03,756 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am . Among the 18-44 age group, 5,18,479 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccination under the government’s phase 3 inoculation drive in the previous day till 8:00 pm and cumulatively 25,52,843 people got the shots across 30 States since it started on May 1. Meanwhile, 18,50,110 Covid tests were conducted the previous day.
It is to be noted that as per the government, it has so far provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs for free of which the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses, as per the data available till 8:00 am. In the meantime, more than 90 lakh Covid vaccine shots are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it said in a statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...