India reports 44,111 Covid cases on Saturday

India reported 44,111 new Covid cases on Saturday with 738 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, per the Health Ministry data. Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest Covid cases at 11,465, while in the previous day it had registered 12,868 infections. It recorded 146 Covid deaths, only second to Maharashtra which recorded the maximum number of daily fatalities at 156 and infections at 8,753. In addition, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,230 cases with 97 daily deaths, whereas Odisha registered 3,222 cases with 46 mortalities in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

India’s cumulative cases stood at 3,05,02,362 of which total recoveries were at 2,96,05,779 with a total of 57,477 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. Also, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 51st consecutive day and the recovery rate further increased to 97.06 per cent.

Furthermore, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.50 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.35 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 26 consecutive days. Also, India conducted 18,76,036 tests during the previous day aggregating to 41.64 crore tests so far, as per the data.