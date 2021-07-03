India reports 44,111 Covid cases on Saturday

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India reported 44,111 new Covid cases on Saturday with 738 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, per the Health Ministry data. Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest Covid cases at 11,465, while in the previous day it had registered 12,868 infections. It recorded 146 Covid deaths, only second to Maharashtra which recorded the maximum number of daily fatalities at 156 and infections at 8,753. In addition, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,230 cases with 97 daily deaths, whereas Odisha registered 3,222 cases with 46 mortalities in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
India’s cumulative cases stood at 3,05,02,362 of which total recoveries were at 2,96,05,779 with a total of 57,477 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. Also, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 51st consecutive day and the recovery rate further increased to 97.06 per cent.
Furthermore, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.50 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.35 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 26 consecutive days. Also, India conducted 18,76,036 tests during the previous day aggregating to 41.64 crore tests so far, as per the data.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...