India reports less than 20,000 Covid cases for second straight day

India reported 18,870 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 378 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per Health Ministry data. The cases are less than 20,000 for the second straight day.

US senator lauds India’s decision to resume Covid-19 vaccine export

Meanwhile, the country administered 63.04 lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday till 8:00 p m, surpassing the 88 crore-mark, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.84 per cent; lowest since March 2020. It is to be noted that India’s active caseload stood at 2,82,520; lowest in 194 days, as per the data.

Vaccine supply

There were 28,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking recovered cases so far to a total of 3,29,86,180. With this, the recovery rate stood at 97.83 per cent; highest since March 2020. Also, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.82 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 96 days and the daily positivity rate was at 1.25 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 30 days.

Covid-19: India vaccinated over 54 lakh people on September 28

Also, India conducted 15.04 lakh tests during the previous day aggregating to 56.74 crore tests done so far.

In addition, the Government informed that more than 84.50 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Further, nearly 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Also, more than 4.74 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(9,686) 28,178 378 18,870 Till Now 2,82,520 3,29,86,180 4,47,751 3,37,16,451

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00 a m on Wednesday