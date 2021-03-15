India sees low turnout for Covid vaccine on Sunday

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India vaccinated 1,40,880 against Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the number of people inoculated so far in the country to 2,99,08,038. However, the figure was the week’s lowest, as per official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The first dose of the vaccine was received by 1,20,885 people while 19,995 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
Covid-19: India achieves landmark in Covid-19 vaccination drive
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,44,52,385 people and the second dose has been administered to 54,55,653 people.
Rajasthan leads the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 24,40,682 people with the first dose so far. It is followed closely by Maharashtra at 24,27,213 and Gujarat at 19,92,286.
Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
As for the second dose, Gujarat leads with 5,04,411 vaccinations, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 5,01,527 and Rajasthan at 4,58,218.
Rajasthan emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 28,98,900 people. Maharashtra comes second with 28,32,150 followed by Gujarat at 24,96,697.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.4 million mark, with 1,58,607 deaths recorded so far while 1,09,89,897 people have recovered from the virus.
