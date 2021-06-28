National

India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

PTI Balasore (Odisha) June 28 | Updated on June 28, 2021

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight test a New Generation Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore   -  PTI

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km

India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km, it said.

The sleek missile of the Agni series was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars along the coast line.

The nuclear-capable missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Published on June 28, 2021

