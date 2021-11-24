India’s active Covid-19 caseload lowest in 537 days

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Covid-19 cases continue to fall with India registering 9,283 new cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday morning. With the latest number, India's Active caseload stands at 1,11,481; lowest in 537 days.
According to Health Ministry data, active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent; Lowest since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020. The daily positivity rate remained at 0.80 per cent, less than an average of 2 per cent for last 51 days. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93 per cent too was less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 118 crore total doses
The Health Ministry said a total of 63.47 crore tests had been conducted so far. About 118.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Recovery Rate was currently at 98.33 per cent; Highest since March 2020. About 10,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased total recoveries to 3,39,57,698.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...