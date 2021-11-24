India’s active Covid-19 caseload lowest in 537 days

Covid-19 cases continue to fall with India registering 9,283 new cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday morning. With the latest number, India's Active caseload stands at 1,11,481; lowest in 537 days.

According to Health Ministry data, active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent; Lowest since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 2020. The daily positivity rate remained at 0.80 per cent, less than an average of 2 per cent for last 51 days. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93 per cent too was less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days.

The Health Ministry said a total of 63.47 crore tests had been conducted so far. About 118.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Recovery Rate was currently at 98.33 per cent; Highest since March 2020. About 10,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased total recoveries to 3,39,57,698.