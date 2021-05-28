India’s daily Covid-19 count continues to ease, reports 1.86 lakhs cases on Friday

India’s daily Covid 19 cases continued to maintain a downward trend with numbers of Friday coming down 1,86,364, the lowest in the last 44 days, along with 3,660 deaths in last 24 hours Health Ministry data showed.

This is also the 12th consecutive day when India reported less than 3 lakh daily new cases. A net decline of 76,755 has been witnessed in the last 24 hours, and active cases are now only 8.50 per cent of the country’s total confirmed cases, which stood at 2,75,55,457. To date, as many as 2,48,93,410 people recovered while 3,18,895 people succumbed to their infection.

India’s daily recoveries also continue to outstrip the daily fresh cases for the 15th successive day, and it recorded 2,59,459 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Besides this, the daily positivity rate was at 9 per cent on Friday, less than 10 per cent for the fourth consecutive day now, and the weekly positivity is hovering around 10.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, RS Sharma, Head of the National Health Authority of India and in charge of the CoWIN platform, said Friday in an interview with media agencies that 1,075 call centres have been opened to book appointments for vaccination. All common service centres partnering with CoWIN need to register and book slots for immunisation in rural areas.

India administered 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses so far with 29,19,699 doses given in the last 24 hours. In the phase 3 vaccination drive, which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 1,52,65,022 beneficiaries have been given their first dose of vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 20,70,508 tests were carried out, taking the cumulative tests in the country to 33.90 crore so far.

Mucormycosis drug

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansookh Mandaviya said Friday that the Centre is making all efforts to meet the requirement of Amphotericin used in the treatment of Mucormycosis.

“50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B arrive at Mumbai Airport. We are putting in a lot of efforts to meet its requirement in the country. I am thankful to @GileadSciences and @MylanNews for their outstanding support in India's fight against COVID-19,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Also, the global aid received from different countries has been provided to all the States/UTs. Cumulatively, it has received 18,016 Oxygen Concentrators; 19,085 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 15,206 ventilators/ BiPAP; around 7.7 lakh Remdesivir vials, nearly 1 lakh Favipiravir tablets from April 27 to May 26.

Major consignments came from Canada, Germany, Bahrain (Indian and Bahrain Organisations), and Robert Bosch (Germany) during May 26-27. India received 27 Oxygen Concentrators and 692 ventilators/ BiPAP, according to a government statement.

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(76,755) 2,59,459 3,660 1,86,364 Till Now 23,43,152 2,48,93,410 3,18,895 2,75,55,457

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Friday