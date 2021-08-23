National

India’s first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 23, 2021

A Smog Tower, being set up at the Connaught Place, ahead of its inauguration by CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi   -  PTI

A control room has been set up at the site to monitor its operations

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India’s first smog tower in Delhi’s Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational. A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

Published on August 23, 2021

air pollution
New Delhi
