India’s fresh Covid-19 cases at 24,700

Over the past 24 hours, 24,700 people tested positive for Covid-19 and nearly 29,800 people recovered, in India. As the recoveries were more than the fresh cases, the number of active Covid cases in the country came down to 2,83,849. During the same period, 312 people died, taking the total death toll to 1,46,756 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

India has so far reported 1,01,23,778 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 96,93,173 have recovered.

During the last 24 hours, nearly 10.40 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).