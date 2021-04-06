Industries oppose mandatory RT-PCR tests every 15 days

Industry bodies have objected to the Maharashtra government making RT-PCR test mandatory every 15 days for industry, trade and services.

“Mandatory RT-PCR tests every 15 days in Maharashtra for industry, trade and services is completely untenable and without scientific basis. We don’t have the lab capacity and this will delay tests for those with symptoms. Also, result in frauds. For half the cost, we can vaccinate all,” tweeted Sudhir Mehta, President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

15-day validity

The State government recently issued an order saying that all workers to get vaccinated as per the central government’s criteria and till vaccinated to carry a valid negative RT-PCR test result certificate, which will be valid for 15 days. This rule will come into effect from April 10. According to the government workers testing positive would be allowed medical leave with full wages and should not be terminated for this reason.

Against stringent curbs

Industry bodies across the State including Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli and Satara have objected to the State’s move. Industries and business houses in South Maharashtra have said that the government must not impose stringent restrictions on them as already they have suffered heavy losses during earlier lockdowns.