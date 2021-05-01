Jindal Stainless to airlift oxygen to Haryana from its Odisha plant

Jindal Stainless Ltd will airlift medical oxygen from its plant in Odisha to Hisar in Haryana. The first batch of 14.79 tonnes will be dispatched on Saturday night from the Odisha facility, the firm said in a statement.

The company’s plant in Hisar has been operating at 150 per cent of its capacity, producing 9 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, the statement said. As Covid cases rise in Haryana, the firm estimates that oxygen demand in Hisar will increase. In the last few days, the daily consumption of medical oxygen in Hisar has doubled to 18 tonnes, the firm said.

"We will airlift the liquid medical oxygen from our Odisha facility to reduce any loss of time,” said Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless.

Apart from catering to hospitals in Hisar, the firm also supplies oxygen to Medanta and Fortis hospitals in Gurugram, the statement added.